BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom swept Liberty 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) in an EPC girls' volleyball match inside Memorial Gym at Liberty High School on Monday night. The loss was the first setback of the season for the Hurricanes.

The Patriots rallied to win the first set and then in the final set they led 13-8, but held off a late rally to win 25-23.

Monday's match was senior night as well for Liberty.