NAZARETH, Pa. - Freedom setting their sites on the top spot in the EPC East, and by the end of the night they would be there. The Patriots picking up a big road win against Nazareth on Wednesday night.
Late in the first the Patriots breaking a scoreless tie, Peter Tichey burying one into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
It remain 1-0 until the final minute of the second half, Sam Roberts knocks in the tying goal for the Blue Eagles. This game would head into overtime, where Michael Krentz would gather the ball and put it away for the game winner, 2-1 Patriots.
The win is Freedom's sixth straight to put them at the top of the standings.