The Freedom boys' and girls' lacrosse teams won in the quarterfinal games on Thursday. The boys' team edged Easton 8-7 in overtime while the girls' team cruised to a 27-1 victory over Delaware Valley.
The Red Rovers led most of the game against Freedom and enjoyed a 4-3 lead at halftime, but Freedom fought back to tie the game 7-7 to force overtime. Then with less than one second left in the extra period the Patriots scored the game-winning goal to advance.
Freedom will move on to face top-seed Emmaus in the next round.
The Freedom girls' team also advanced to a match-up against the Green Hornets in the next round. The Patriots led 10-1 early in the game on their way to the opening-round victory.
In other boys' games on Thursday, Nazareth won on Thursday to advance to face Parkland. The Blue Eagles won 13-8 over Delaware Valley.
In other girls' games, Emmaus bested Hazleton 19-1 and Pleasant Valley defeated Parkland, 15-11.