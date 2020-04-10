BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom was hoping to get a state title out of the final few weeks of the 2019-20 high school basketball season, but instead the Patriots got a lesson. The PIAA officially canceled the remainder of the winter sports championships amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which ended Freedom's hopes of a state crown.
Freedom instead learned about the value of staying in the moment and not taking things for granted, their head coach Dean Reiman said.
The decision by the PIAA, who also canceled the entire 2020 spring sports season amid the pandemic, ended the for Jenn Kokolus, who is the program's winningest player.
The Patriots were the District 11 runner-ups and reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. They were slated to face Central York when play was suspended last month as the coronavirus concerns spread.