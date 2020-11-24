BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The annual rivalry football game between Freedom and Liberty set for Wednesday was canceled, school officials announced on Tuesday morning. According to a release from Freedom High School, the game was called off due to the new mitigation orders announced by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Monday.
The game was previously postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Liberty football coach staff.
The cancellation ends the 2020 season for both programs. The Hurricanes were playing additional exhibition games over the last few weeks after the end of their shortened regular season. The Patriots lost in the District 11 final.