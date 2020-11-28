Coronavirus concerns first forced the postponement of the annual rivalry battle between Liberty and Freedom. Ultimately, COVID-19 concerns and new mitigation orders from state officials prompted the cancellation of the contest by Bethlehem Area School District leaders.
In an unusual, shortened season the two teams missed out on the annual battle of Bethlehem at BASD Stadium. It would have been the final game for the two teams in 2020, if it was played when slated this past week.
Both head coaches expressed their understanding of the decision, and applauded their teams for the way they handled the unprecedented season as well as the news of the cancellation.