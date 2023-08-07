BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Freedom football program has been a model of consistency over recent years. Nine straight wins a season ago led the Patriots to a District XI-6A title game appearance.
The Patriots started last season 1-2 before making their run. This season things will look quite different from that squad, as 20 players moved on.
Jason Roeder has found the key to success with re-loading and sustaining success. This new crop of Patriots has been putting in the work throughout the offseason.
"I think the work ethic is definitely there. They came to work every day, put the work in - in the weight room, Spring practices, summer practices. Their ability to come and put the work in was impressive."
Even with many shoes to fill from last season, the Patriots have plenty of reason to believe they can compete with the best once again in 2023.