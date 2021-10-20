WHITEHALL, Pa. - EPC boys soccer semifinals taking place on Wednesday night, Freedom and Central Catholic meeting up in one of them. The Patriots holding off the Vikings for a 3-1 win.
The Patriots would grab a 3-0 lead through the first half, Sebastian Garces playing a part in two of those earning one assist and setting up another. Stephen Callaghan knocking home the first goal of the game, and Peter Tichey with the other two.
For the Vikings, Owen Wandalowski knocked their lone goal into the back of the net. Unfortunately, that would be all for Central on the night offensively.
Freedom will take on Parkland for the EPC title.