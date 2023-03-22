The Spring sports season is officially upon us throughout the Lehigh Valley. Freedom and Nazareth picking up victories on Wednesday.
The Patriots earning a big win to start their season, knocking off Northampton in three straight sets. The Konkrete Kids made it all the way to the PIAA semifinals a season ago.
For the Patriots, it's the second win of the season. They dominated the first set over the K-Kids, 25-12. Much of the same happening in the second set, leading into the third, the K-Kids fighting to extend the match.
The Patriots attack, just too much, going on to win the third set, 25-18.
Elsewhere, the Blue Eagles taking on Notre Dame Green Pond, this is the inaugural season for the Crusaders boys volleyball team.
This one going the way of the Blue Eagles, sweeping the Crusaders, 3-0. Nazareth facing little resistance in each set, the most points they gave up was in the third set, 14 points.