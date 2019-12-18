LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Two more Valley schools partaking in the early signing day activities this afternoon, Freedom and Nazareth.
Three Patriots athletes signing their letters of intent; Kaden Moore continuing his football career at Virginia Tech, Katie Flynn will play lacrosse at Temple, and Jennifer Kokolus to continue her basketball career at Holy Family.
For the Blue Eagles, quarterback Anthony Harris made is commitment official to the University of Maine. Harris announced his commitment verbally a couple weeks back.