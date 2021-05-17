ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Freedom and Northampton are set to battle for the EPC softball title as the two won their semifinals showdowns on Monday night at Pates Park. The Patriots won 3-2 over Parkland and the Konkrete Kids defeated Whitehall 3-2 in eight innings.
Freedom's win over Parkland ends the six-year run for the Trojans as reigning conference champions.
Parkland led 2-1 in the seventh inning, but with two outs in the top of the final frame Freedom's Natalie Stannard hit a two-run single that proved to be the game-winner.
Northampton's win came in walk-off fashion with two outs. A misplayed groundball allowed Taylor Kranzley to score.
The title game is set for Thursday night at Pates Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.