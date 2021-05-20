ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Freedom and Northwestern captured their league softball titles during a championship doubleheader on Thursday evening at Patriots Park.
The Patriots bested Northampton 10-0 in five innings with win the EPC title and the Tigers won 8-7 in nine innings over Bangor to win the Colonial League championship.
The title is the first-ever league crown for Freedom. The Patriots scored six runs in the second frame to pull away for the win.
Bangor led 6-4 in the top of the seventh against Northwestern, but the Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the frame and went on to win in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth.