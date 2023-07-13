ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bash at the Beach tipping off on Thursday evening at Cedar Beach Park. Several teams already staking their claim in the winner's bracket.
An all EPC showdown in one of the early games, Freedom outpacing Dieruff down the stretch for the, 60-38 win.
The Huskies taking control early on, John Diaz helping to push his squad out to a 13-11 lead. In the second half it would be all Patriots. Dylan Alvarez and Nate Sletvold helping to put the Patriots in front en route to the win, each with double digits on the night.
Parkland awaits Freedom on Friday night at 6:00 PM.
On another court, an all Colonial League showdown between Palmerton and Northwestern Lehigh. The Blue Bombers complete the comeback to advance into the winner's bracket, 36-35.
The Tigers taking control for much of this one, holding on to a 31-13 lead over the Blue Bombers in the second half. From that point it would be all Palmerton, turning defense into offense leading to a Brayden Hosier layup for the lead, 34-33. They'd maintain the lead from that point on after an 18-point comeback.
A crossover on the court between Nazareth and Southern Lehigh. The Blue Eagles held off a comeback attempt en route to the, 62-38 win.
In the first half, the Blue Eagles jumped out to a ten point lead, 17-7. The Spartans not going quietly in the second half, Josh Allen with a layup to help bring his squad within two points, 21-19.
Down the stretch it would be all Blue Eagles though, Sina Ramin finishing with 18 points in the win.