NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Defending District 11 Class 3A boys lacrosse champion Freedom had all they could handle in a semifinal matchup against third seed Delaware Valley at Al Erdosy Stadium.
The Patriots trailed 6-3 at halftime and cut the deficit to 7-6 late in the fourth quarter. Jared Karabinus got the equalizer with less than one minute remaining in regulation and then - with a minute left in overtime - Karabinus found Antonio Solivan on the doorstep for the game-winner in a 8-7 classic. Alex Hume finished with four goals and Solivan three as Freedom gets the chance to defend the title.
In the second game of the doubleheader, fourth-seeded Easton scored twice late in the second quarter to pull within 7-6 of top-seeded Parkland. The Trojans would go on to shut out the Rovers in the second half, however, and pull away for a 14-6 victory. Anthony Schultz and Parker Kusko each with three goals for Parkland.
The Trojans will face Freedom on Thursday night at Lehigh.