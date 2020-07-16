ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The local high school softball tournament reached the semifinal round on Thursday afternoon. Freedom defeated Notre Dame G.P. 4-0 and Parkland downed Northampton 4-3 in the other semifinal.
Those games took place at Coca-Cola Park as will the championship game, which is slated for Thursday night.
Thursday's event also featured ceremonies to honor seniors who missed their final high school sports campaign due to the cancellation of the PIAA spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coverage of the final will be on 69 News at 10 p.m.