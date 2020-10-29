Freedom, Parkland and Emmaus all won in sweeps in their respective District 11 4A quarterfinal girls' volleyball matches on Thursday night. The three teams will move on to the semifinals of this year's tournament.
Freedom won 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-11) over Liberty, Parkland topped Pocono Mountain East 3-0, and Emmaus took down Pleasant Valley 3-0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-17).
The Patriots and the Trojans will battle in one semifinal showdown. The Green Hornets are set to face Pocono Mountain West, who won 3-0 over Stroudsburg in the fourth quarterfinal contest on Thursday night.
Click here for the complete bracket.