BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Friday nights at Cottingham Stadium are traditionally packed with fans. This Friday night's game is sure to be no different as the undefeated Easton Red Rovers welcome the defending district champs, Freedom, to town. The Patriots have just one loss this season, to Nazareth.

Freedom is coming off two wins since that loss and knows that they not only need to prepare for Easton the team, but also that atmosphere.