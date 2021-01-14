BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Freedom girls' basketball team had made it all the way to the PIAA quarterfinals last season before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
The Lady Patriots are much of the same team this season as they have been in years past. Not many players on Dean Reiman's squad with size, but they can attack you in other way.
It also helps to have one key piece from last year's team back, Brenna Ortwein. Heading into the 2021 season Ortwein will be looked at as the leader of this group, an honor earned by the trust of her teammates.
With the shortened season and constricted schedule, it won't be an easy road back to postseason play. Freedom tips off their season next Thursday against Easton.