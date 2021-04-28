EPC and Colonial League softball action happening around the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. Freedom and Palmerton picking up key wins in conference play.
Freedom picking up a big win, and their sixth straight, with an 11-1 victory over Stroudsburg. The Lady Patriots remaining right in the playoff hunt in the EPC.
Lady Patriots striking early and often, picking up a 3-0 lead through the first inning. Jenn Slanovec getting it done at the plate and the mound, the senior finishing with nine strikeouts on the game.
In the Colonial League, Palmerton's fourth inning rally helps lead them to the 10-4 win over Salisbury.
The Falcons would hold a 4-1 lead after two innings thanks to a three-run triple by Marcie Silbermann and a RBI single shortly after. It was the fourth inning when the Blue Bombers took control, after tying it up Emily Serfass hits a two-run inside the park home run.
Palmerton would score a total of six-runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.