BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Early portion of the boys lacrosse season, Freedom playing host to the reigning PIAA-2A champs, Allentown Central Catholic. The Patriots with a big time win, 13-2.
The Vikings would jump out to the early lead in this one, Ryan Hathaway with the opening goal. Late in the first quarter, the Patriots would tie things up, Alex Hume netting one of his four goals.
Early in the second quarter, the Patriot would go on a, 6-0 run Simon Hume with a one of the goals during the run. They would hold an, 8-2 run at the halftime break.
Continuing to run away with this one, Alex Greenberg netting one of his three goals in the third period to pile it on for the Patriots.
Freedom improves to, 4-0 on the season, Central Catholic falls to, 2-1.