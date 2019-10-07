ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Freedom's Gabriel Caton won the Triple Hot Play of the Week nod after his defensive play won the online vote over the weekend. The Patriot picked off a deflected pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Caton's play helped Freedom hand Easton its first loss of the 2019 season.
The play garnered more than 4,500 votes in the online poll over the weekend. Voting begins after the The Big Ticket on Friday night and closes at 2 p.m. the following Monday. Voting occurs on The Big Ticket page of wfmz.com.