BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom continued to be one of the top EPC teams in 2020, posting a 5-2 record, but falling to Nazareth in the district championship has the Patriots poised for redemption.
“Putting a silver medal around our necks is still fresh in our mind," Freedom head coach Jason Roeder said. "And it doesn’t sit well. You know, we’re not happy with a silver medal and that guided our offseason. So, we want to once again, take it day by day, but control what we can control to have the happy ending this year.”
Jason Roeder is happy with the experience he has returning and likes his options at quarterback.
“We’re balanced in terms of where we return guys," Roeder said. "It’s not like one group we’re completely veteran and another group we’re very young. Only eight seniors on the roster, but all are contributors and like I said, I like our balance.
"I think we return a good mix on both sides of the ball. We’ve got a couple guys in the mix. We’ve got three guys working in there throughout the offseason, Brian Taylor, Ethan Neidig, and Xavier Dunbar who have all done some good things this past offseason and once again, have the ability to play other positions too," he said.
A return to a full EPC schedule this fall leaves a tough campaign ahead for the Patriots as they look to return to playoff glory. The regular season slate includes battles against Emmaus, Easton, Parkland, Nazareth, Central Catholic, and Whitehall.