BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom softball makes the turn toward the home stretch of the regular season as one of the top contenders in the EPC and District XI. The Patriots has suffered just one loss on the season, so far.
Sitting at, 11-1 overall through the mid-point of April, the Patriots find themselves as the top team in the EPC East and District XI-6A.
Head coach Michele Laubach enjoying the success of the season, as well as coaching this current group of Patriots. Laubach hitting on the chemistry and overall vibes of her squad, with key games yet to come.