BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom softball enters the final portion of the season as one of the top teams in the EPC and District XI. The Lady Pates are 12-2 overall and currently on a six game winning streak.
A few tests remain in the way for the Lady Pates, games against Parkland and Whitehall are on the schedule prior to the postseason. Freedom has already taken down the Lady Trojans once to start the year.
Senior Jen Slanovec talks about the focus and determination this team has, a senior heavy team that missed out on their opportunity to compete last season. They have taken the energy from a missed season and put it all into 2021.