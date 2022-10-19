BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom ends the regular season with two straight city rival games, starting this week with Bethlehem Catholic. The Patriots currently in the midst of a five game win streak.
The Patriots having already secured their spot in the upcoming District XI-6A playoffs, know there is work yet to be done in the regular season.
Jason Roder knows his squad will be ready for the Golden Hawks on Friday night, understanding the moment and what the city rivalries mean. The Patriot's looking to win their sixth straight in the process.