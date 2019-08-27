Freedom takes top spot in latest Big Ticket rankings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Week 1 Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday with a new team atop the big school rankings. Freedom took the top spot in the rankings from Coatesville, who suffered a season-opening loss on Friday night.

Here is the complete poll:

School, Record (Last Week's Ranking)

Big Schools:

1. Freedom 1-0 (2)

2. North Penn 1-0 (3)

3. Downingtown West 1-0 (4)

4. Wilson West Lawn 1-0 (5)

5. Coatesville 0-1 (1)

6. Parkland 1-0 (6)

7. Downingtown East 1-0 (7)

8. Emmaus 1-0 (8)

9. Upper Dublin 1-0 (9)

10. Nazareth 1-0 (10)

11. Easton 1-0 (14)

12. CB South 1-0 (NR)

13. Perk Valley 1-0 (NR)

14. Liberty 1-0 (NR)

15. Governor Mifflin 0-1 (13)

Small Schools:

1. Bethlehem Catholic 1-0 (1)

2. Berks Catholic 1-0 (2)

3. North Schuylkill 1-0 (3)

4. Wyomissing 1-0 (4)

5. Notre Dame 1-0 (6)

6. Tamaqua 1-0 (7)

7. Northwestern 0-1 (5)

8. Central Catholic 1-0 (NR)

9. Palmerton 1-0 (NR)

10. Bangor 1-0 (NR)