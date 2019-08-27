Sports

Freedom takes top spot in latest Big Ticket rankings

Bethlehem Catholic continues to lead small schools

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 08:21 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Week 1 Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday with a new team atop the big school rankings. Freedom took the top spot in the rankings from Coatesville, who suffered a season-opening loss on Friday night.

Here is the complete poll:

School, Record (Last Week's Ranking)

Big Schools:

1. Freedom  1-0 (2)
2. North Penn  1-0 (3)
3. Downingtown West  1-0 (4)
4. Wilson West Lawn 1-0 (5)
5. Coatesville 0-1 (1)
6. Parkland 1-0 (6)
7. Downingtown East 1-0 (7)
8. Emmaus  1-0 (8)
9. Upper Dublin  1-0  (9)
10. Nazareth  1-0 (10)
11. Easton   1-0 (14)
12. CB South 1-0  (NR)
13. Perk Valley  1-0 (NR)
14. Liberty  1-0 (NR)
15. Governor Mifflin  0-1 (13)

Small Schools:

1. Bethlehem Catholic 1-0 (1)
2. Berks Catholic  1-0 (2)
3. North Schuylkill   1-0 (3)
4. Wyomissing    1-0 (4)
5. Notre Dame  1-0  (6)
6. Tamaqua 1-0 (7)
7. Northwestern  0-1 (5)
8. Central Catholic  1-0 (NR)
9. Palmerton  1-0 (NR)
10. Bangor   1-0 (NR)

