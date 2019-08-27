Freedom takes top spot in latest Big Ticket rankings
Bethlehem Catholic continues to lead small schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Week 1 Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday with a new team atop the big school rankings. Freedom took the top spot in the rankings from Coatesville, who suffered a season-opening loss on Friday night.
Here is the complete poll:
School, Record (Last Week's Ranking)
Big Schools:
1. Freedom 1-0 (2)
2. North Penn 1-0 (3)
3. Downingtown West 1-0 (4)
4. Wilson West Lawn 1-0 (5)
5. Coatesville 0-1 (1)
6. Parkland 1-0 (6)
7. Downingtown East 1-0 (7)
8. Emmaus 1-0 (8)
9. Upper Dublin 1-0 (9)
10. Nazareth 1-0 (10)
11. Easton 1-0 (14)
12. CB South 1-0 (NR)
13. Perk Valley 1-0 (NR)
14. Liberty 1-0 (NR)
15. Governor Mifflin 0-1 (13)
Small Schools:
1. Bethlehem Catholic 1-0 (1)
2. Berks Catholic 1-0 (2)
3. North Schuylkill 1-0 (3)
4. Wyomissing 1-0 (4)
5. Notre Dame 1-0 (6)
6. Tamaqua 1-0 (7)
7. Northwestern 0-1 (5)
8. Central Catholic 1-0 (NR)
9. Palmerton 1-0 (NR)
10. Bangor 1-0 (NR)