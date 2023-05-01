BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom playing host to Easton on Monday evening eyeing the top spot in the EPC East. Extra innings needed for this one, as the Patriots pull off the comeback, 4-3.
Early on in this one it was all Red Rovers, Sara Clymer starting things off with a solo shot in the fourth inning. Later in the frame, Kailyn Castellano would double-up the Red Rovers lead.
In the fifth, more of the same for the Red Rovers, Kaede Walsh with an RBI single up the middle making it 3-0.
From there, it would be all Patriots offensively, starting in the sixth Julia Heineman with a two-run single. In the seventh inning it would be Madison Glick with a solo home run for the tie. In the eighth it would be Glick again with an RBI single to end it.
Freedom moves into first place in the EPC East with the comeback win.