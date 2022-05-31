PIAA boys lacrosse tournament getting underway on Tuesday. Freedom and Central partaking in the events across the region.
The Patriots coming up short against St. Joe's Prep, 11-9 to bring their season to a close. Freedom jumped out to a 7-0 lead through one half play, but the Hawks stormed back in the second half to control the game.
Stellar season for the Patriots, becoming the first Northampton County boys lacrosse program to win a District title.
In the 2A field, the defending state champs having no issues with Devon Prep. The Vikings rolling to a victory, 20-2. The only goals allowed coming in the first half, the Vikings shutting down prep from there.