BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Christmas city showdown between Liberty and Freedom. The Patriots heading into the EPC Championship off a close win, 39-20.
The Patriots grabbed an early 16-4 lead following Joey Bodnar's pin in the 138 lb bout, but the Hurricanes wouldn't fall easily. At 160, Christian Reid gets the pin in just 29 seconds to cut into the lead, 16-10.
Another pin at 172 for the Patriot's, thanks to Jared Karabinus, would start to put this one away.
Freedom heads into championship Saturday with a 16-2 record. Liberty falls to 9-8 to end the regular season.