Fresh faces lead the way on the gridiron for Saucon Valley

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley is coming off of a 10 win season in 2018, and an appearance in the District XI-AAAA championship game. To make it back their this season the Panthers will need to rely on fresh faces all around.

Head coach Brad Trembler is in his first season with the Panthers, and so far this preseason has been looking for improvements each day.

The season kicks off Friday night in a big way for the Panthers with an early meeting against rival Southern Lehigh.