BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian men's basketball team hosted Penn State Brandywine in their second game of the season. The Greyhounds getting to .500 with a 82-62 win.
The Greyhounds rolling to a twenty point win, Nate Dougherty with 21 in the win to lead the way.
Moravian only led by four at the half before going on to runaway with the game in the second half. Daniel Cooper with 20 points for the Greyhounds, 10 of those points coming in the second half.
Interim head coach Mike Frew gets his first win on their home court.