Heavy rain and strong wind are in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, putting a damper on high school football.
Several schools are adjusting kickoff times and festivities.
Here's a look:
Pleasant Valley at Stroudsburg - played Thursday, 10/28 at 7 p.m.; PV won 14-10
Pocono Mountain East at Pocono Mountain West - played Thursday, 10/28 at 7 p.m.; PMW won 21-0
Pen Argyl at Bangor - 5:30 p.m. kickoff
Salisbury at Southern Lehigh - 6 p.m. kickoff
Saucon Valley at Palisades - 5:30 p.m. kickoff; senior night at 5 p.m.
Catasauqua at Northwestern Lehigh - 6 p.m. kickoff
Northampton at Whitehall - 6 p.m. kickoff
East Stroudsburg South at East Stroudsburg North - 6 p.m. kickoff
Easton at Nazareth - 6 p.m. kickoff
