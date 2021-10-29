Friday night football forecast

Friday night football forecast for Oct. 29, 2021 from the 69 News meteorologists

Heavy rain and strong wind are in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, putting a damper on high school football.

Several schools are adjusting kickoff times and festivities.

Here's a look:

Pleasant Valley at Stroudsburg - played Thursday, 10/28 at 7 p.m.; PV won 14-10

Pocono Mountain East at Pocono Mountain West - played Thursday, 10/28 at 7 p.m.; PMW won 21-0

Pen Argyl at Bangor - 5:30 p.m. kickoff

Salisbury at Southern Lehigh - 6 p.m. kickoff

Saucon Valley at Palisades - 5:30 p.m. kickoff; senior night at 5 p.m.

Catasauqua at Northwestern Lehigh - 6 p.m. kickoff

Northampton at Whitehall - 6 p.m. kickoff

East Stroudsburg South at East Stroudsburg North - 6 p.m. kickoff

Easton at Nazareth - 6 p.m. kickoff

