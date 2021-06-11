ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings were scheduled to play game four of their series Friday night, but mother nature had other plans.
With inclement in the area for much of the day and into the early evening hours, game four was postponed until Saturday.
The IronPigs and Red Wings will now play a doubleheader on Saturday night, game ones first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM. Game two will begin thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Both games will consist of seven innings.