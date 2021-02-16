ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Friday's scheduled game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Binghamton Devils was postponed until February 24, the Phantoms announced on Tuesday.
The schedule change was made "due to Lehigh Valley’s roster constraints from recent recalls to the Philadelphia Flyers roster and taxi squad," according to an announcement from the AHL club.
The Phantoms and Devils will now face off at 6 p.m. on February 24.
The game set for February 20 at the PPL Center between the two teams is on as scheduled.