ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Friday's scheduled game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Worcester Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park was postponed due to inclement weather. The game is set to be made up on Saturday.
A doubleheader is set for Saturday evening. First pitch of the opener is slated for 4:05 p.m. If that game concludes before 6 p.m. than the second game is slate to start at 6:35 p.m. If the first game of the twin bill ends after 6 p.m. then the second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.
Both games will be seven-inning contests.