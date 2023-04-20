ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One night after putting up 12-runs in a win, Lehigh Valley stumbles offensively falling to Worcester, 7-4.
The Red Sox jumped out to the early lead and never looked back on Thursday night. After scoring three runs in the second, the Red Sox would tack on another in the third, Daniel Palka with an RBI single.
Home half of the third, the IronPigs would get one back, Vito Friscia with a solo home run to get his squad within three runs. Friscia would finish the night with two home runs.
His second coming in the seventh inning, now trailing 6-2, Friscia with another solo shot to cut the lead in half. The comeback would come up short though.