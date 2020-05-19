ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2019-20 season is over for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after the AHL officially canceled the remainder of the season. That decision also abruptly ended Morgan Frost's first professional season, at least at the AHL level.
The 21-year old saw time both with the Phantoms as well as with the Philadelphia Flyers at the NHL level. He garnered an AHL all-star nod for his efforts with Lehigh Valley.
On Tuesday during a video conference call with media members, Frost reflected on the most recent campaign. He stated he learned how to be a professional hockey player, but also knows he needs to find more consistency.
"I think the whole season, I was just trying to figure out what I could get away with, what I couldn't get away with," Frost said. "It's a lot different in Juniors, more time and space. Especially coming from Junior, you're one of the older guys in the league and then you're plugged right in, and you're the youngest guy in the league. It was a little different. Like I said, I learned a lot and I think I got better as the season went along."