BANGOR, Pa. - The 2019-20 season was a strong campaign for the Bangor girls' basketball team. The Slaters notched 13 wins in the 2019-20 campaign and a trip to the District 11 finals.
Last year's success was with a different core group, however, as the program lost seven seniors from last year's team to graduation. Despite those losses, this year's team is excited for what they can do, although they just may have a different identity on the floor.
The Slaters have a challenging schedule this winter, but they are eager to take on the challenge and gain valuable experience for the younger players.