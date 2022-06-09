PIAA softball quarterfinals going on with the baseball games. For the local teams still in the mix, one of the three moving on to the semifinals, Palmerton. Meanwhile Bethlehem Catholic and Southern Lehigh closed out their seasons.
The Golden Hawks would drop a close contest against Villa Joseph Marie, 2-1 in the 4A quarterfinals. The lone Golden Hawks run coming on a sac-fly in the third inning, as both teams bats were held in check the rest of the way.
In the 3A field, the Blue Bombers handling their business against Susquenita, 6-5. They would jump out to a 5-2 lead before Susquenita came all the way back to tie things up.
Fifth inning, Cadee Munjone would rip an RBI single to give Palmerton the lead back for good. Lewisburg awaits them on Monday in the semifinals.
In the 5A field, Southern Lehigh fell to Penn-Trafford, 15-6.