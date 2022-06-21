BETHLEHEM, Pa. - U.S. Senior Open tees off in just a few days, practice rounds taking place all over the course Tuesday afternoon.
One of the faces on the course, Pennsylvania native, Jim Furyk. Furyk coming to Saucon Valley Country Club fresh off a U.S. Open appearance where he just nearly missed the cut.
For Furyk, this is a bit of a marathon for the defending champ. Following his practice round, he made mention of not just the physical strain, but the mental strain it takes to play in a U.S. Open.
Now he looks to tackle Saucon Valley and bring home a second straight U.S. Senior Open trophy. Tee times will be made available later this week, the tournament starts on the 23rd.