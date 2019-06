BENSALEM, Pa. - The "Michael Jordan" of Futsal will be in the region on Thursday giving a clinic and playing in a game at Bensalem High School.

Falcao who plays for the Brazilian National Futsal team is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Futsal players to ever kick the ball.

The stop in Bensalem is a part of his USA tour. Aside from the clinic and game, Falcao will hold a meet and greet in between the events.