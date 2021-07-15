READING, Pa. - Arquimedes Gamboa scored both of Reading's runs on Thursday night, including an inside-the-park home run, but the Fightins fell 3-2 to the Portland Sea Dogs at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 26-37 this year.
Gamboa broke a scoreless tie in the second inning with an inside-the-park home run off a line drive that got past the centerfielder and rolled to the wall in Baseballtown. It was Gamboa's sixth home run of 2021.
The 1-0 lead held for the hosts until the extended it in the seventh via an RBI double by Grenny Cumana, which allowed Gamboa to score again.
Portland's lone scoring play was all it needed to capture the victory on Thursday. In the top of the eighth inning Hudson Potts hit a three-run home run that proved to be the game winner.
Gamboa tried to revive Reading's win chances as he helped the R-Phils load the bases in the ninth inning, but the runners were left stranded.
The two teams are set to battle on Friday at 7:05 p.m.