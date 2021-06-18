PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lehigh picking up a win in their opening game of the Carpenter Cup, and they'd keep that momentum rolling in game two. They edge past Olympic-Colonial, 5-4 to advance to the semifinals.
Facing an early deficit, Matt Tankred from Southern Lehigh would tie things up a one in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. Tankred not done, Lehigh down one run again, and Tankred would tie things up again at two in the third.
Following two more runs on wild pitches, Easton's Max Squarcia lines a two-out RBI single into center in the fourth, for a 5-2 lead.
Lehigh would end it with an exclamation point on a strikeout, tag-out double play. Easton's Justin Johnson with the strikeout and Palmerton's Brock Bollinger threw out the runner stealing second.
Lehigh will play Mercer County in the semifinals on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.