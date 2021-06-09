READING, Pa. - Reading allows one run in the ninth and guns down the tying run at the plate to hang on for their third straight win, 6-5 over Hartford.
The Fightins fell into an early 1-0 deficit before striking right back with three runs between the second and third innings. James McArthur grabbing the lead for the Fightins with a two-run single in the second.
McArthur's two RBIs were the second most behind Nick Matera's three. Matera would hit a two-run home run in the sixth, and an RBI single in the bottom of the eight that would prove to be the deciding factor.
In the top of the ninth, it was the arm of Arquimedes Gamboa getting it to the relay man Madison Stokes, who fires it to Matera at the plate to record the final out.
Reading will look to continue their current streak Thursday night in game three of this series.