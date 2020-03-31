FLEETWOOD, Pa. - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every portion of the sports world, including local training facilities. As Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf closed all business that were not life sustaining through the end of April, which includes gyms, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Garage Strength in Berks County was forced to adapt.
The Fleetwood gym is a training home for many of the area's top high school and college student-athletes as well several Olympic hopefuls. Several were set to compete in Olympic Trials for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which were officially postponed last week until 2021.
Prior to the statewide closure order, the facility generated nearly 80 percent of Garage Strength's revenue. Since they have adapted to a bigger online training offerings, fully customized trainings and also equipment rentals to help offset the losses.
Those at Garage Strength know that sports and physical training is not the biggest issue at the moment as the country grapples with a public health crisis, but they doing their best to adapt in a new reality for their business and our lives.
You can view their website and online training offerings here.