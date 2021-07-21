FLEETWOOD, Pa. - With the Samoan government opting to not send home based athletes to the Olympics, new doors opened across the world. Garage Strength's Alex Rose will represent the country in Tokyo.
Rose is one of many Samoan athletes training elsewhere in the world, including Australia and New Zealand aside from the US.
Not only will Rose be competing as a Samoan athlete in the Summer games, he will be the flag bearer during Friday's opening ceremonies. The honor means a lot to Rose to be selected, and he is hoping to make Samoa proud in the games.