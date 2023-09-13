ROCHESTER, NY. - Lehigh Valley snaps its losing streak on Wednesday night with a, 10-5 win over Rochester. The IronPigs getting three RBIs from both Aramis Garcia and Brewer Hecklin.
This one would be scoreless heading into the fourth inning before the IronPigs would break things open right away.
Matt Kroon started things off with a solo home run, from their the IronPigs would go on to score four more runs in the inning. After an RBI single from Drew Ellis, he would be brought home thanks to a Hecklin two-run double. Scott Kingery would line an RBI single to close out the scoring.
The Red Wings would score all five of its runs between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
All tied at five heading into the seventh inning, the IronPigs offense would go off for five runs in an inning once again. Kroon would break the tie with an RBI single before Garcia and Hecklin would launch back-to-back home runs.
Lehigh Valley sits three games back of Durham in the standings.