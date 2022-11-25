Garnet Valley and Upper Dublin secure their spots in the PIAA playoffs with District I title game wins on Friday night.
The Jaguars going back-to-back in the District I-6A title game, knocking off CB West 35-7.
The lone CB West touchdown cut the deficit in half early on, but the Jaguars would continue to roll offensively from there. Jason Bernard with a second half score in the win.
In the 5A field, the Cardinals hold off West Chester Rustin, 21-7 to capture their second District title in the last three seasons.
The Cardinals defense locking things down as per usual, allowing just the first touchdown against them in four playoff games. Offensively, they were clicking early on, Colin O'Sullivan finds Star Reeves for the 33-yard touchdown to grab the early lead.