The 1983 Reading Phillies team is remembered as one of the best in franchise history. That year's squad is the all-time winningest in the franchise's history and featured seven future big leaguers. In total, the team captured 96 wins.
One of their key players that year is still connected to the Reading area. Rich Gaynor was a pitcher on that team's staff and is the current assistant baseball coach at Alvernia University. Gaynor made 19 starts and appeared in 33 games for the club. He went 13-3 with a 2.48 ERA.
Many remember the team's great success that year, but they forget the slow start they endured, including Gaynor, who began the season in the bullpen.