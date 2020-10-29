EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The New York Giants announced on Thursday that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19. The team's training facilities are set to remain open with close contacts working remotely.
The NFC East team placed Will Hernandez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Eight players and two coaches were told to stay home on Thursday.
According to a statement from the team, their meeting schedule will continue as usual. New York is set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.